The Definitive Guide to Old People Dancing to Techno on YouTube

Old people. Can’t live with ’em, can’t live without ’em eventually dying. It seems every other week or so, there’s a new video of an elderly person kickin’ rocks and getting their boogie on, and driven recently by the inspiring story of Movement Detroit’s Grandma Techno, people everywhere are reconsidering their misconceptions about who can and cannot rave. We’ll save you the trouble: this shit is for everyone.

In the spirit of this, let’s celebrate the best that the internet has to offer in the world of old people cuttin’ rug to dance music. We’ll kick things off with a classic:



Videos by VICE

Lord of the Bleeps

This The Prodigy-sountracked classIc from NYC also features a young Biggie Smalls at the exact moment he realized that he was hip-hop for life. Lord of the Bleeps himself is just one of a whole host of lovable weirdos, but his raindance-chicken-dance-running-man is straight up maneuvers.

Uncle Slick

Shot at Edit Festival in Haarlem, Netherlands last week, this video shows an exceptionally slick fellow dropping a mystical, ancient version of the running man (a favorite amongst the elderly). Below, we see him from a different angle, dropping that we’re calling ‘The Ket Step’:

Italo-disco Rupture

At a car show in Italy, this swivel-headed and swivel-hipped grandma (pa? We won’t speculate) shows a startling amount of energy, both physical and sexual, as she wiggles her bits to an epically cheesy house tune

Mad Decent Mom

At a recent Mad Decent Block Party in NYC, this rubber-limbed GILH (Grandma I’d Like to Hug) had her very own dance circle as she rattled off breakdancing maneuvers of varying efficiency to a fast-amassing crowd to all sorts of early hip-hop tunes.

Brazilian Badman

This sinewy fellow is the life of the street party. During the epic 9-minute long duration of this video, he drops some next-level postmodern dance maneuvers and eyefucks the daylights of out of a girl one quarter of his age. Respect.

Dancin’ Dowager

Although she looks a little lost and confused at the offset, this petite matriarch really gets into it at this electro-fied gathering in a park. Once the lift-off build lengthens to ridiculous levels, though, she’s got better places to be.

Bodacious Babushka

In Croatia, a stout Grandma in red-and-white interrupts a pretty boring dance routine in a public square and steals all the thunder with a boisterous display of toe-tapping and fist-pumping.



House-an Baba

Sure, this one might be overdubbed, but Hasan Baba might be the original dancing old man on the internet, and this list would be sadder without him.

Grandma Goes-For-It

Seemingly the only person having any fun at this outdoor fest in Europe, our mumu clad mama twirls her way to absolution. Respect.

Texan Tech

Wait a minute, this is how the normals dance in America, and we’re the counter-culture? These dance moves are way more bizarre than anything our scene has cooked up recently, and we’re trying to be weird.

Maybe it’s time to call your grandma.