The ‘Depressing’ and ‘Limiting’ Reality Behind Making This Iconic 2010 Sci-Fi Reboot Soundtrack

While the 2010 Disney reboot Tron: Legacy wasn’t the greatest movie ever, it still holds a nostalgic significance for many. One of the best things about the film was its soundtrack, composed by electronic legends Daft Punk. But in a July 2026 interview with The A24 Podcast, Thomas Bangalter revealed the stifling reality behind the process.

Speaking with Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Bangalter spoke about the limiting experience he and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo had while scoring Tron: Legacy. This was the duo’s first film score, and they wanted to do something appropriately cinematic.

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“Initially, [director Joseph Kosinski] was like, ‘Oh no, I want you guys to do a full electronic score’,” he said. “By that time, I’d done that music for 15 years, [so I said], ‘No, we’re going to Hollywood. We’re gonna use Fantasia. Like, it’s Disney. So it’s like a full orchestra.’”

Daft Punk’s ‘Tron: Legacy’ Soundtrack Expertly Blended Electronic and Symphonic, but Not Without Its Limitations

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The Tron: Legacy soundtrack ended up being a unique blend of electronic and symphonic elements. Daft Punk got to experiment with a full orchestral score, while still satisfying the director with their expert synth work.

The duo spent 19 months straight writing the score, consulting with composers like Hans Zimmer, Alexandre Desplat, and John Powell. They arranged it with the help of Joseph Trapanese, and the 85-piece orchestra was conducted by Gavin Greenaway.

But even with legacy composers available for brainstorming, Daft Punk still ran into frustrating problems. Issues that made the process into a suffocating experience, despite the incredible end result.

“The problem was that when we started to experiment with picture, anything that was in the medium range, frequency-wise, would conflict with dialog,” said Bangalter. “It was so limiting to feel like, ‘Oh yeah, I have all these ideas about things that we can really make music.’ But the whole thing about film score music is to take a step back and have the performance and not be in the way.”

Bangalter described this as a “very depressing” experience. He continued, “When you have all these ideas, and you say, ‘OK, I’m gonna bring that’, and you end up almost having to go back to a more traditional way of doing it.”

But sometimes, he added, the traditions are traditional for a reason. “The tradition is not just rules,” he said. “It’s sometimes, like, common sense. It’s the idea of saying, ‘OK, yeah, you know, we tried that, and it doesn’t work.’”

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