The Devs Behind the Blood of Dawnwalker Are Building Something Truly Different

I’ve been incredibly excited about The Blood of Dawnwalker ever since I saw that first gameplay trailer. Several former Witcher 3 developers worked on the game, and it shows in the gameplay and the intricacies of the systems.

If everything works how Rebel Wolves says it will, we could be looking at an incredible game when it comes out.

The blood of dawnwalker’s day/night cycle matters

In an interview with Destructoid, Senior Quest Designer Patryk Fijałkowski talks about the impact of the in-game day/night cycle. Additionally, it affects playthroughs. The quests in Witcher 3 were amazing. So, I have no doubt the same care has been taken here. When asked about the differences in quests during day or night ,he said:

“You, for example, may do half of it during the day, half of it at night. [An] example again from the presentation, you can reach the library at night, get the key, but you don’t have to do the whole quest. You can just leave the library, for example, to do something else that you have to do at night, at [the] city or something, [and then] go back at day, you have the key, you skip the deacon, you may find clues you need at other places.”

Rebel Wolves accounted for someone leaving mid-quest and coming back later at night for the same quest. That’s insane. How do you even pull something like this off? The interconnectivity of systems in The Blood of Dawnwalker has to be mind-blowing. I can only imagine how stressful it must have been to create this game.

Later in the interview, he goes on to say that “If you try hard, you can still see 80 percent of the game or so in a single playthrough”. I feel like that’s almost a hint that you should try for that. I’d imagine several combat scenarios and stuff off the beaten path ties so deeply into the story that it benefits you to play to that degree.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is still under development and is slated for release in 2026.