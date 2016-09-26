The Dillinger Escape Plan Begin Their Ending with New Single “Symptom of Terminal Illness”

Here it is, another glimpse at what we now know to be The Dillinger Escape Plan’s final album Dissociation. The song’s appropriately called “Symptom of Terminal Illness” and despite its wordy title, it’s not nearly as demanding as you’d expect from DEP. In fact, it’s pretty much a soaring alt-rock ballad. The guitars of Ben Weinman and Kevin Antreassian alternate between clean jangles and hammering away at wide chords while Greg Puciato forgoes his usual screech in favour of his reedy, Reznor-ish croon. The song definitely won’t please fans who still feel that the band never should have changed after Calculating Infinity, but give it a chance. Even when DEP is subdued, that in and of itself keeps us on our toes. Listen to “Symptom of Terminal Illness” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.

