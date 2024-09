The Dinner Bell: A Brunch for the Cast and Crew of ‘High Maintenance’

In this episode of The Dinner Bell , Julia collaborates with her good friends Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld—the co-creators of Vimeo’s original series High Maintenance —on a brunch feast for their cast and crew. The spread of homemade bagels, beet-cured salmon, and a Bloody Mary bar all go down extra smoothly thanks to a vodka ice luge etched with a pot leaf. We hope you’re ready to get a contact high off of this brunch extravaganza.