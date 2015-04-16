The Dinner Bell: A California Road Trip Feast with David Benjamin Sherry

In this episode of The Dinner Bell , Julia travels to Point Reyes, a picturesque culinary destination on the Pacific coast of Northern California, to meet her dear friend and photographer David Benjamin Sherry.

Julia cooks David a healthy, hearty feast to send him off on a month-long photo road trip, fueling him up with dishes such as “Crackeroons”; a vibrant purple cabbage salad topped with blue cheese and toasted hazelnuts; a seared blade steak with a peppercorn, whiskey, and cream pan sauce; and strawberries with fresh whipped cream, macadamia nuts, sea salt and olive oil.

Videos by VICE

This meal—plus all of the NorCal beauty (and did we mention three-day old calves?)—makes for a very special episode of The Dinner Bell.

Watch more episodes of The Dinner Bell.

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!