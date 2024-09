Julia heads upstate to Worlds End Farm to visit her friend Sarah Ryhanen of Saipua , a Red Hook, Brooklyn-based floral design studio. Sara and her partner Eric are hosting a retreat for the staff of Saipua, so Julia prepares a summer lunch for the team. Inspired by the Mediterraneanplatter, Julia makes lamb kofta spiced chickpeas , labneh, flatbread, and a ricotta cheesecake made with with sheep’s milk from the farm.