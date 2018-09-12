The Distillers Return with “Man vs. Magnet,” Their First New Song in 15 Years

LA-based punk band The Distillers have returned with a new single after 15 years away. “Man vs. Magnet,” released in the early hours of Wednesday morning, retains all the seething, tar-slathered energy of their monumental last LP, 2003’s Coral Fang. It comes alongside a shorter, sharper B-side, “Blood in Gutters,” in which, just like the good old days, Brody Dalle’s voice spontaneously combusts into a barely decipherable, lip-curling chorus.

After releasing three studio LPs, The Distillers officially broke up in 2006, with bassist Ryan Sinn and drummer Andy Granelli having already moved on in the wake of Coral Fang. Dalle and guitarist Tony Bevilacqua went onto form a new band, Spinnerette, who released one self-titled record in 2009. Dalle’s criminally underrated solo LP Diploid Love came out in 2014. All four original members of The Distillers got back together in the spring to start touring again.

Listen to “Man vs. Magnet” and “Blood in Gutters” below.

