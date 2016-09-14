The Disturbing New Video From The Laurels Is Like a Missing Scene From ‘Funny Games’

​The Laurels‘​ video for their hot new track “Hit and Miss” is like a cross between the Replacements’ “Bastards of Young”​ and a disturbing scene from the 1997 Austrian thriller Funny Games.

Shot in a single take that’s continuously focused on a home stereo playing the band’s new single, the video sheds any of the visual extravagance you’d typically expect of a modern film clip.

Videos by VICE

The track is lifted from the Sydney four-piece’s upcoming LP Sonicology- a follow-up to the group’s 2012 debut Plains. ​​​​​ The record has been four years in the making but contrary to popular belief, the band didn’t spend this time sitting in their lounge punching cones.

Instead, the boys have been busy developing production techniques and evolving their sonic repertoire in an effort to break free from the ‘psych-rock’ tag that has so typically been levelled at them. With the addition of warped vinyl samples and 808 claps to their customarily guitar-heavy songs, this new Laurels music makes for an intriguing mix of psych-pop with a real hip-hop bent.