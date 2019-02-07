Money ‘The Doctor and Nancy,’ Today’s Comic by Alex Krokus By Alex Krokus February 7, 2019, 3:43pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Alex’s art on his Instagram, Twitter, and website. Tagged:Alex Krokus, Comics!, DOCTORS, healthcare, Money, motherhood, Music, Playlists, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshots via Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg Got a Sculpture Made of His Wife, Like a Good Roman 08.13.24 By Luis Prada Screenshot via Instagram. Banksy Painted a Satellite Dish. It Was Nearly Instantly Stolen. 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Raygun screenshot via X. Breakdancing’s Olympic Debut Was Uhhhhhhhhhh 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela Real estate agents on TikTok and Instagram. Real Estate Videos Are Out of Control 08.08.24 By Sammi Caramela