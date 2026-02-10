The Drake Curse Continues As He Loses $1 Million Betting on the Patriots to Win the Super Bowl

One thing has always been for certain: do not trust Drake with gambling advice. Before the Super Bowl took place, he placed a hefty $1 million on the New England Patriots to beat the Seattle Seahawks. “Bet against me if you dare,” he captioned on Instagram, with a screenshot of his potential winnings on Canadian betting site Stake.

Obviously, Drake’s bet didn’t even remotely come to fruition. The game wasn’t even close, with Seattle firmly in control of the bout all game. The worst part is that had it gone his way, Drake would’ve walked away with nearly $3 million at the end. Instead, he had to sit with the sinking feeling of losing his bet.

This all lends to the central hypothesis that the 6 God is seemingly doomed to lose anytime he makes a public gamble. They call it ‘The Drake Curse.’ Fans joke that anytime he puts money up during a sports event, you should do the opposite. There’s even a website that tracks every bet he’s ever wagered.

On thedrakecurse.com, fans analyze all of those choices to determine if he’s truly cursed or not. As it stands, he holds a losing record and a lot of money lost.

Drake and His Betting History Explained

So is it true? Is Drizzy really that much of a nuisance to sports teams and athletes with his betting? Within the last few years, it absolutely seems like it. Since his infamous battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, he has lost millions. In 2024, he put up a staggering $7,640,349 across 16 bets. By the end of the year, he lost $1,587,307. The following year, Drake made 13 bets worth $5,375,277. That ended up in a loss of $1,779,177.

Currently, Drake’s public gambling record is a losing one at 30-54. Moreover, he’s at an all-time deficit of $786,072. Nevertheless, none of this has dissuaded him in the slightest. In an interview he shared on Instagram, he opened up about his feelings on ‘the Drake curse.’ Ultimately, the Toronto MC doesn’t sweat it too much and even finds the humor in it. “I feel like I don’t play sports,” he said. “Whether I picked the wrong team or not—if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would. The Drake Curse is funny to me, honestly.”

Evidently, he’s not oblivious to his dicey track record either. “I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories,” Drizzy noted. “For whatever reason, my slips do not cash out.”