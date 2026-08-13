FromSoftware Reaffirms The Duskbloods Release Date in Financial Report

FromSoftware has reaffirmed that The Duskbloods release date is still scheduled to launch in 2026. According to a new financial report from parent company Kadokawa, the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 multiplayer game has not been delayed to 2027.

FromSoftware Confirms The Duskbloods Won’t Be Delayed Out of 2026

Screenshot: FromSoftware

FromSoftware has confirmed that The Duskbloods release date is still set for 2026. The update comes from the studio’s parent company Kadokawa’s latest financial report. In a call to investors, the company reaffirmed that the multiplayer game will launch “worldwide” on Nintendo Switch 2 later year. Kadokawa listed The Duskbloods in its “Eagerly Awaited Upcoming Titles” section of its presentation.

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Although FromSoftware is about to hold The Duskbloods on August 21, many players were worried that the game could slip into 2027. After all, we only have four months left this year, and we haven’t received any major updates about The Duskbloods in a long time. In fact, it still doesn’t have an actual release date.

Screenshot: Kadokawa

Given how close we are to the end of 2026, some players speculated that holding a Network Test this late could mean the game had the potential to be delayed. However, according to Kadokawa’s financial report, that is not the case. The Duskbloods will still launch worldwide on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The only question now is: when?

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Back in April 2025, FromSoftware announced that The Duskbloods would be released in 2026. The new multiplayer game was revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. “The moontears will flow for one and one alone when The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer game by FromSoftware, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026!”

However, during the recent June 2026 Nintendo Direct, The Duskbloods still did not receive a release date. Instead, the new trailer ended with “Closed Network Test Coming Summer 2026.” Outside of Kadokawa’s recent financial report, this remains the latest major update we have received about the game.

That said, The Duskbloods release date could be announced during a rumored September Nintendo Direct. Multiple leakers have claimed that Nintendo is holding a showcase sometime next month that will reportedly feature The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. If true, this could be one of FromSoftware’s last major opportunities to announce a launch date before the end of the year.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Of course, this is mostly speculation, as Nintendo has yet to confirm a September Direct. However, Nintendo still has several major titles supposedly releasing in the second half of 2026 without launch dates. That means we should find out when The Duskbloods will be released sooner rather than later. For now, players can get their first taste of FromSoftware’s new multiplayer game when its closed Network Test begins on August 21.