The Duskbloods Is More Innovative Than Elden Ring, According to New Leak

A new leak claims that The Duskbloods has some of FromSoftware’s most innovative gameplay to date. According to the rumor, the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive multiplayer has been in development longer than many expected.

The Duskbloods Leak Reveals Major New Gameplay Details

Screenshot: FromSoftware

This latest leak comes from a Chinese journalist who infamously posted accurate Elden Ring leaks before the game launched in 2022. According to the insider, The Duskbloods has been in development since 2019. In fact, the leaker goes on to claim that FromSoftware has spent more time developing its gameplay than any previous title, including Bloodborne and Elden Ring.

Here is a translation of the leak, courtesy of Ziostorm: “From what I know, The Duskbloods was greenlit even earlier than the marketing period for Sekiro’s release. It is the FromSoftware title that has spent the longest time purely on gameplay prototyping and validation among all of their games so far. Although its PVE and PVP, it reportedly contains many innovative elements the team themselves are very proud of.”

Screenshot: YouTube Ziostorm

Interestingly, the journalist goes on to say that The Duskbloods gameplay is so innovative that it might influence future developers the way their other games such as Sekiro did. If true, then The Duskbloods might actually be a bigger deal than some are giving it credit for. I do get it, though. I was initially turned off by the game when it was revealed to be a multiplayer-only Switch 2 title. But it is a Hidetaka Miyazaki–directed game after all.

Why Has FromSoftware Been So Quiet About The Duskbloods?

Screenshot: FromSoftware

With The Duskbloods potentially releasing in the next six months, it’s pretty surprising that FromSoftware hasn’t released anything about it. However, according to the leaker, the Japanese studio has been waiting to launch the Elden Ring Nightreign DLC first. Once the expansion is out, they will reportedly start firing up marketing for The Duskbloods.

With the Elden Ring: Nightreign DLC The Forsaken Hollows launching on December 4, this has led to speculation that we could get a new The Duskbloods trailer soon. Players specifically believe we could get gameplay footage at The Game Awards 2025 show, which airs on December 11. This would also line up with the leak, as the Nightreign DLC will already have been released by a week.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Perhaps a new TGA trailer will also finally give us a The Duskbloods release date. Although with the FromSoftware title being a Switch 2 exclusive, I kind of think we are more likely to see it during a Nintendo Direct and not The Game Awards. But hey, you never know. So what is the main takeaway from this latest leak?

Well, assuming it’s true, I think people should probably take the project a little more seriously. While a multiplayer-only title feels less impressive than a typical AAA single-player game, The Duskbloods might be FromSoftware’s most ambitious title to date.