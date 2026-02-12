The Duskbloods Release Window Confirmed by FromSoftware After Long Silence

FromSoftware parent company KADOKAWA recently gave an update about The Duskbloods release date in a financial report. The Demon Souls developer also confirmed when Elden Ring: The Tarnished Edition will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Screenshot: FromSoftware

It’s hard to believe, but it’s almost been a year since FromSoftware first revealed The Duskbloods at the April 2025 Nintendo Direct. Since then, we haven’t heard anything about the game. While the project was initially slated for a “2026” window, some fans worried that it might get delayed due to the lack of updates.

Videos by VICE

However, we might have just gotten our first official confirmation that The Duskbloods is still on track to release this year. In a recent KADOKAWA financial report, the publisher revealed that The Duskbloods still has a global worldwide release date of 2026. “FromSoftware is developing ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods. Both are scheduled for release in 2026, including for Nintendo Switch 2), along with several other projects currently in progress.”

Screenshot: KADOKAWA

With the report being published on February 12, it’s assumed this is the most recent release schedule for the game. Unfortunately, KADOKAWA didn’t give us a specific release date for The Duskbloods. Still, this latest report at least confirms that the new Switch 2 project is releasing this year.

Elden Ring: The Tarnished Edition Also Releasing in 2026 following a delay

Screenshot: FromSoftware

Another interesting release is Elden Ring: The Tarnished Edition. Back in 2025, when press got to preview it at Gamescom, the port received mixed reactions. Major outlets at the time claimed that the demo had severe framerate drops and poor resolution. Shortly after, FromSoftware announced that the Switch 2 edition of the RPG had been delayed.

While it’s unclear if poor reception led to its delay, FromSoftware released a statement saying it needed more time. “We have determined that additional time is required for game performance adjustments. We will therefore be changing the release to 2026.” However, just like The Duskbloods, we have not heard any updates about the port since then.

Screenshot: X @fromsoftware_pr

Based on this latest KADOKAWA report, it appears Elden Ring: The Tarnished Edition is also still on schedule to release on the Switch 2 in 2026. Of course, plans can change. It’s still possible that The Duskbloods or Elden Ring could get delayed. But as of KADOKAWA’s most recent financial reports, the parent company is still claiming both titles are going to be released in 2026.

Outside of the recently confirmed release window, there is still a lot we don’t know about The Duskbloods. A leak in November 2025, claimed that it was FromSoftware’s most innovative game yet. The leaker even claimed it had gameplay that was more expansive than Elden Ring. Which, is hard to even imagine. Perhaps we’ll get a The Duskbloods release date at the next rumored Nintendo Direct that is reportedly happening in the next few weeks.