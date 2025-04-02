The Dust from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Has Settled. Here Are My Standout Moments

It’s been a wild morning for Nintendo Switch 2 news. There were some pretty exciting announcements and a few that were flat-out unexpected. It’s hard watching something like this on the go with a 3-year-old to watch. So, I sat down and rewatched the whole thing while she napped. I knew I missed a few things, but I didn’t realize just how much I missed that would be huge deals for me.

‘mario kart world’: knockout tour

Yes, I lost my mind at the idea of an open-world Mario Kart. And the ability to drive to each race is insane. This is looking like Burnout Paradise Nintendo Edition. But what stood out to me the most is the Knockout Tour, and I can’t believe I didn’t catch that the first time around. Elimination races in games are always fun to me, but add in the absolute pandemonium of item boxes and the hell they create? I may never leave that mode. And I really want to free roam, but I just can’t see myself not spending 200+ hours in Knockout Tour. The money dropped on a Nintendo Switch 2 will be well spent just on this alone (speaking for myself here).

‘drag X drive’: Basketball meets ‘rocket league’ on Nintendo switch 2

I’ve watched wheelchair basketball, and it is incredible. It’s physical, and the skill involved in getting around is legitimately impressive. So, to see a game based on it has me very excited. Not just from a gameplay perspective. But I would imagine that those who do live life in a wheelchair would be happy to truly see themselves in a video game. And for it to be featured in such a huge spot has to feel great. The gameplay looks to capture every bit of the sport, and I can’t wait to see how the mouse controls make the game feel. It’s the kind of game that Nintendo would drop to show off what they’re going for with the Nintendo Switch 2. And if anyone can take a concept most people wouldn’t think to make and get it to work, it’s them.

‘Splatoon’ (and others) with voice chat

I love Splatoon. I’ve fallen off recently because the previously mentioned 3-year-old accidentally stepped on my Switch. And I decided it wasn’t worth the money to get it fixed knowing the Nintendo Switch 2 was on the horizon. But I was a terror in these painted streets. Now that I’ve got another group of people to play these games with, I’m very eager to play games like this. This will also make my Smash Bros. sessions way more unbearable. But, that’s the bargain you strike getting into anything competitive with me.

Being able to talk back and forth with friends and get some trash talk going on the console is huge. Because honestly? If everything on the Nintendo Switch 2 works the way it should, my PS5 and Xbox will be strictly for Waypoint-related gaming. I’ve always been a Nintendo kid, and that doesn’t seem to be likely to change with this console.