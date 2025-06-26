The ‘Dusting Challenge’ Could Be the Most Dangerous TikTok Trend

A new TikTok trend called the “Dusting Challenge” is racking up millions of views—and putting teens at serious risk. It might look like just another internet challenge, but experts warn it’s far more dangerous than it seems.

Dusting involves inhaling gases from aerosol cans, especially computer and keyboard cleaners. These cans often contain chemicals like difluoroethane, which can trigger a quick, psychoactive high. But Dr. Rolando Larice, MD, Medical Director at Sana Lake Recovery told VICE, the effects of dusting can be immediate and life-threatening.

“Young teens are falling victim to the extremely dangerous ‘Dusting Challenge’,” says Dr. Larice. “They could experience suffocation, seizures, heart failure, and brain damage, to name a few.”

The ‘Dusting Challenge’ Could Be TikTok’s Most Dangerous Trend

The numbers aren’t exactly new. Back in 2020, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 2.4 million kids aged 12 and up were using inhalants like this. What’s changed is the packaging. Now it’s a viral “challenge,” not just a niche risk—and it’s targeting the age group most likely to try it without thinking twice.

The rise of dusting on social media platforms like TikTok is exposing an even younger audience to the behavior, often without any awareness of its risks. And while some teens may view it as a one-time stunt, repeated use can lead to serious long-term harm—including damage to the brain, liver, lungs, and heart.

Addiction is also a real concern. “There’s a risk of addiction when dusting,” Dr. Larice explains, “since the chemicals in the canisters give a temporary psychoactive high every time they’re inhaled.” As tolerance builds, some may turn to stronger substances to chase that same effect. Studies have found that teens who use inhalants and marijuana are significantly more likely to use multiple substances.

The physical signs are easy to miss unless you’re looking. A stash of air dusters. A sore throat that won’t go away. Mood changes. A weird chemical smell on their clothes. If you’re seeing that—and your kid’s appetite or weight is changing—don’t assume it’s nothing.

As for what to do? Start by talking. Not with scare tactics but with real information. “Make sure they know the harms of dusting and drugs,” says Dr. Larice. “Help them learn how to say no, especially when the pressure is coming from social media.”

Dusting looks like a joke until someone doesn’t wake up. It’s not just a bad decision. It’s a deadly one pretending to be a trend.