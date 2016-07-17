These Homemade Potato Chips and Yogurt Dip Are Addictive as Hell

It’s been said before, but we’ll say it again, anyway: When you buy a bag of chips, you’re paying for a whole lot of air. There’s a reason for it—all that nitrogen is keeping your chips from turning into stale, no-fun garbage food—but it still feels pretty unfair when you’re fumbling for crumbs after only a few handfuls of Ruffles.

Good news, however: Making your own chips is absurdly easy. And these ones come with a crazy sexy cool dip.

Videos by VICE

Julia Ziegler-Haynes—MUNCHIES’ own hostess with the mostess and host of The Dinner Bell—offers this quick, simple, pain-free recipe for getting mad chippy in your very own kitchen. In addition to being an economical means of fueling your Netflix binge-watching sessions, it’s also fun to whip up these crispy little dudes when you have guests over. Friends love chips.

The dip is ready in a jiff, too: just tangy yogurt jazzed up with chives and salt. But be warned: these homemade chips are so tasty that you’re still at risk of running out quick, even though they’re not coming out of an air-filled foil bag.