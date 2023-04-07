The Eco Politics of ‘Terra Nil’ and Faith in Technology

Rob’s back from his vacation, and he returns a changed man. He’s taken advantage of his position as King of Executive Function to make some Extremely Key Hardware Upgrades while no one was around to judge him. Ren checked out the City Enviroment builder Terra Nil where you’re tasked with reversing the effects of climate collapse. After the break, Patrick’s checking in with T’chia, an indie Breath-of-the-Wild-like with a really interesting possession mechanic, and Rob’s continued to be on one in The Great War: Western Front.

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!