The EDC Vegas Lineup Has Finally Been Released (and It’s Predictably Massive)

No festival makes fans wait longer for a lineup than Electric Daisy Carnival: Las Vegas. Scheduled for June 19, 20, and 21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the festival enters its fifth year in Nevada since moving from Los Angeles in 2011.

Insomniac ‘headliners’ have such trust for the long-running bacchanal that its 130,000 nightly capacity sold out in February, almost three months prior to the lineup’s big reveal.

Videos by VICE

Ravers far and wide have been waiting on tenterhooks to see which artists’ names they should be arts-and-crafting into their kandi thongs, and after all the behind-the-scenes battles around radius clauses and set times, the owl is outta the bag:

The usual suspects like Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Hardwell, Alesso, Kaskade, Steve Angello, and Martin Garrix will join the returning Avicii in the big room stakes. On the house front, Disclosure will perform a DJ set, while Duke Dumont will perform a live set, and Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet will team up as Get Real.



Underground Angeleno acts like AWE, Hotel Garuda, Dr. Fresch, and Bones can all celebrate a weekend on the big stage. They’ll be buoyed by the effect that Bixel Boys’ standout closing set from last year had on their career. Aussie bass is well represented as Flume, Alison Wonderland appear, while techno acts Jon Rundell and Pan-Pot will likely join Carl Cox’s yearly extravaganza.

The Kinetic Field in 2014 // Photo by Jordan Shiraki

There are a couple big moves in EDC’s always-strong drum and bass game: longtime US scene leader Dieselboy will perform, while the Critical Music crew will mob out from the UK for a Kasra b2b Foreign Concept b2b Enei clusterfuck jam-out. Basshunters seeking slower tempos can look forward to a Bassnectar reprise, Jackal’s debut, and glitch-bass overload when Eptic goes b2b with Habstrakt.

In the world of trance, there are two ever-present names that are fixtures at EDC: Above & Beyond and Dash Berlin. The latter’s sunrise sets have become stuff of legend. There’s no better way to skip a breakfast if you’re into uplifting vibes.

Surprises include crossover sensations new and old like Moby and Kiesza, UK garage legend DJ EZ, mashup veteran Z-Trip, and bassline upstart Chris Lorenzo.

We’ll see you in the shuttle line.