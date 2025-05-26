‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Players Share the Strangest Ways They Roleplay in the RPG

A viral Reddit thread has Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered fans sharing the bizarre ways they play the Bethesda RPG. From a serial killer to a thief who refuses to join the Thieves Guild, here are some of the strangest ways players roleplay in Oblivion.

Players do what in ‘Elder Scrolls IV Remastered’!?

Screenshot: Reddit shadowtake

The hilarious topic of how people roleplay in Elder Scrolls: IV Oblivion Remastered first kicked off when a viral tweet by user Gene_Hacker_Man confessed the strange way he used to play the Bethesda RPG. “When I was 12 I roleplayed a Dark Brotherhood assassin who only killed NPC’s with a bald hairstyle. I would stand on rooftops and shoot these men in the middle of their bald sport with an enchanted bow I named ‘Nair Extraordinaire’. Their heads looked like pincushions when I was done.”

The Elder Scrolls fan’s confession inspired a thread on the Oblivion subreddit. “How do you roleplay your character?” they asked. The forum was soon flooded with posts of users revealing the strange ways they roleplay in Elder Scrolls Oblivion. “My character is an ex-thieves guild burnout who REFUSES to join the thieves guild but still commits to a life of crime. Given that there’s only one non-Thieves guild fence in Cyrodil, her only source of income is stealing fancy wine bottles and selling them at The Inn of Ill Omen.”

Screenshot: Reddit

Another comment confessed, “I did a mass murder save where I killed everyone in every city. I killed all the guards in the IC permanently with poisoned apples and Chokeberries. Piled up all the armor from the guards on the ground floor of the palace. It was quite the battle!” And my personal favorite, “I play as a mage that went around stealing books from the mages guild since they didn’t care. I would then resell them at the library for some dosh to pay off my crippling skooma addiction and student loans. I was also trying to bribe my way into the mages college, and only started adventuring as a desperate last resort to pay off my debts.”

‘Oblivion’ is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Screenshot: Bethesda

Now, I know it shouldn’t be shocking that people roleplay in an RPG. However, it never really dawned on me just how intricate people get with shaping the way they play the game. Some of the responses in the thread are downright hilarious—but they also highlight just how special The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion truly is.

It’s partly the stiff dialogue from NPCs, or the Bethesda glitches, that we all secretly love. But there’s something magical about Cyrodiil that’s almost hard to quantify. In my mind, I’ve come to the conclusion that The Elder Scrolls IV is basically The Room of gaming. Okay, maybe it’s not that bad—but the spirit behind it is similar. It’s an RPG that Bethesda clearly took seriously while making, yet its shortcomings are so bad, they’re good.

There’s just something so damn goofy about Oblivion’s world that it’s hard not to have a good time. I think this is a big reason the game has inspired fans to play it in so many bizarre ways. After all, how can you not laugh whenever you hear, “Stop! You’ve violated the law!” The iconic Oblivion NPC meme became a big thing for a reason. Because exploring Cyrodiil feels like a fever dream half the time. So, the strange ways fans roleplay the game are not only appropriate—they’re necessary. I recommend checking out the full thread here, because it’s truly good stuff.