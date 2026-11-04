The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel Release Window Is Likely Still Years Away

Bethesda has finally dropped a new concrete piece of information about The Elder Scrolls VI, but an industry insider suggests that the game’s release is still years away.

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel May Be Targeting 2028 or Later

As some recent rumors and leaks predicted, Bethesda has finally decided it is time to reveal the full title for The Elder Scrolls 6. The upcoming game, which was originally teased all the way back in 2018, is going to be called The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

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Although the new teaser revealed the game’s name, there was no mention of a release year in the new footage. Some fans were speculating that the game could be aiming for a 2027 release with more details to arrive in the coming summer, but Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier says that is not the case.

After the title was officially revealed, Schreier posted on social media about the upcoming game’s timeline:

“I think a lot of people forget that The Elder Scrolls VI was only announced in 2018 (along with Starfield) to soften the blow of Fallout 76 — “Don’t worry, even though we’re making a multiplayer game we’ve got single-player stuff coming too!”

Sorry to say this game is still more than 2 years away!”

Some fans quickly responded to ask what makes him so sure the game is targeting 2028 or later and Schreier quickly responded with the explanation that “It’s not a prediction. I know the time frame the game is targeting”

Although that isn’t an official response from Bethesda obviously, Schreier is a reliable reporter with very good sources, so it does seem likely that his information is accurate.

Is The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is still more than two years away, it seems very likely that it could end up arriving on the next generation of consoles. It would be very interesting to see if the game becomes a showcase launch title that is meant to help move more Project Helix hardware when the next generation arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Elder Scrolls VI and Bethesda news and updates.

The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel is in development and does not have a confirmed release date at this time.