The Embarrassing Brazilian Wax Side Effect Your Esthetician Forgot to Mention

Ah, yes. The Brazilian wax. For those who want to be smooth as a Barbie down there, you know it’s going to come with pain, probably some ingrown hairs, and getting on all fours while a stranger gets a good look under bright lights. What the booking confirmation doesn’t mention, though, is the flatulence situation.

A TikTok from South Carolina content creator Sarah Baus went viral this summer after she laid out the physics of the problem with commendable directness. Remove the hair from your backside, she explained, and you’ve eliminated the natural friction barrier that gives gas somewhere to go…quietly. “When you rip that out, nothing! Silent farts are not a thing,” Baus told her followers. The comments section quickly filled up with people confirming they’d learned this the hard way.

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The science supports her theory, even if the biology is less than flattering. Pubic hair functions as a physical cushion that reduces friction in a sensitive area, acting as a protective buffer against skin-on-skin contact. When you remove it, two smooth surfaces press directly together—which, under the right conditions, produces sounds that have no business coming out of a person who just spent $80 on personal grooming.

Getting a Brazilian Wax Can Apparently Change the Way You Fart

Courtney Claghorn, founder of specialty grooming salon SUGARED + BRONZED, confirmed the basic physics to the New York Post. “Removing hair does leave you with smooth, bare skin, so I can understand the theory that increased skin-to-skin contact, especially when there’s moisture involved, could occasionally create some unexpected noises,” Claghorn said, adding that keeping the area cool, dry, and covered with loose breathable clothing may help reduce friction and moisture between the skin post-wax.

The internet has been crowdsourcing solutions and commiserating in equal measure. “My farts have been putting my husband’s to shame since I started getting waxed,” one person admitted in Baus’s comments. Another offered a practical workaround: “Little life hack for [bikini farts]—if you cup and pull one [butt cheek] while you fart, there won’t be any noise because you’ve pulled away the part that makes noise.” A nurse practitioner on TikTok who goes by @hijabiluscious talked to her own followers about it: “Understand that if you get a Brazilian bikini wax, you may be subjected to having very loud farts that you didn’t expect.”

For anyone newly initiated, Claghorn recommends waiting at least 24 hours before getting intimate post-wax, or 48 hours for those prone to ingrown hairs. The recovery has enough going on as it is.