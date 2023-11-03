Want a Bigger Boner? Get 20% Off Penis Pumps at This Sex Toy Site

Tired of pinching pennies to just stroke your penis with Mach 3+ power? Fed up with male sex toys that cost more than a week’s worth of organic groceries? We hear you. We, too, have grown bored with Old Righty. That’s why we’re bringing you a few of the best deals from The Enhanced Male’s big blow-your-back-out sex toy sale this fall. Just apply the code ENHANCE20 to save on a smorgasbord of toys for all of your horny holes.

Photo courtesy of The Enhanced Male

If you’re new to The Enhanced Male, think of the sexual wellness site as a wonderland of penis pumps, penis sleeves, prostate massagers, lubes, and other sexcessories. It’s home to deep throat sprays and sex dolls, penis-extender strap-ons, and even a bestselling “Instant Erection Cream.” If you can dream it, the mages behind the male sexual wellness emporium have probably sourced it. Plus, the site is filled with practical information for users who may be new to toys. As a rep from The Enhanced Male says, “We offer more than just products; we’re an online resource for men [with] tips, guides, and expert advice to empower you on your journey to a more satisfying sex life.” Plus, it offers discreet billing and shipping so you can stealthily order a fleet of ball stretchers.

We know you’re busy, so we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite picks from the sale below. Roll out the queening stool, and let’s unpack the cream of the crop.

You’re penis pump-curious

Penis pumps are rad, no question about it. Whether you’re a sci-fi fan who wants to watch your saucisson grow in a contained tube or simply a regular dude feeling frustrated by erectile dysfunction, these devices can be seriously helpful tools for improving your ability to get (and stay) hard. This automatic Lynk Pleasure penis pump is a bestseller on the site, because it’s endowed with an easy-to-navigate control screen and plenty of options, including four speeds to explore. As one reviewer writes, “I have always used manual pumps, this one is awesome. I get results from a 15 minute session and it is comfortable enough for hours long pumping.”

They sell penis-extenders

There’s an entire VICE guide to making your penis feel bigger, and penis extenders such as this are one of its marquee products. Think of these hollow strap-ons as the elevator shoes of erections, because they endow you with another few inches for even deeper penetration. Extenders come in all sizes, shapes, and colors, but we’re especially partial to this translucent model’s futuristic feel.

Start having P-spot orgasms

Curious about prostate orgasms? Check out this VICE article about the ins and outs of milking your P-spot, and then toss this vibrating, remote-controlled anal massager into your shopping cart. It has one of the site’s highest ratings when it comes to backdoor toys, and one reviewer simply called the device the best sex toy they’d ever tried, thanks to its ergonomic design and various vibration combinations.

Stroke on, sailor.

Shop The Enhanced Male’s sex toy sale here.

