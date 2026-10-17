The Entire K-Pop Industry Might Boycott the Grammys After BTS Refused to Submit Their Music

The Grammys’ latest category might just be in jeopardy due to BTS withdrawing from the awards ceremony altogether. In a report from The Korea Times, four of the biggest agencies in the K-Pop industry are following in their footsteps. In solidarity, they’ve decided to go against submitting music because they refused to be boxed into the Asian Pop Performance category.

The Recording Academy introduced the new label in order to promote the increased interest in K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop. However, it would also act as a way to separate them from the general field of American artists. That way, it would presumably soften the blow when they’re not nominated for fields like Record of the Year. Consequently, artists from HYBE, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, or SM Entertainment won’t submit their songs for consideration.

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This came on the heels of BTS making it clear they weren’t interested in dividing their music via region or language. Instead, they wanted to be considered like any other musical act. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared his disappointment but ultimately understood their decision. Still, he wouldn’t waver on his decision to implement the new category. He argued that it was never about exclusion. Rather, it was to try and highlight the depth of music by introducing something new entirely.

More K-Pop Groups Join BTS in Withdrawing From Grammy Consideration

“I do want to clarify something that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity, and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia,” Mason Jr. argued. “The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these artists. More categories mean more artists’ work is recognized. It’s never to divide, but to expand who is recognized by our 15,000 Grammy voters.”

Then, the CEO clarified that acts like BTS could still be eligible for general field categories. Anyone could pursue the general field. Implementing the Asian Pop category was nothing but beneficial for all parties involved in his eyes.

Their fans weren’t moved by his intentions in the end, arguing that specialized categories merely reinforce segregation in the Recording Academy. Perhaps the opposing argument suggests that the general field itself should be broadened for more artists to be highlighted. Regardless, the K-pop industry has made the move to stand in solidarity with BTS as they rebel against the Asian Pop category.

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