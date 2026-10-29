The Entire ‘Tomb Raider’ Survivor Trilogy Is Finally Available on Nintendo Switch 2

Tomb Raider fans can now take the current trilogy on the road, whether that’s a simple trip to visit family for the holidays or following in Lara’s footsteps on a dangerous mission to discover the lost city of Atlantis. The three most recent games, starting with the 2013 Tomb Raider and known collectively as the Survivor trilogy, are now available on Nintendo Switch 2.

Tomb Raider (2013) and its sequels, Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018), are now all available on the Nintendo Switch 2, with the 2018 game arriving just last week. The previous games in the trilogy have been available on the Switch 2 for some time. Tomb Raider was added on November 18, 2025, with Rise of the Tomb Raider following in June of this year.

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In the 2013 Tomb Raider, players meet a new version of Lara with a different background, including her relationship with her family and with archaeology itself. While searching for the lost city of Yamatai, Lara is shipwrecked on a remote island. She begins the game as a neophyte archaeologist, recently graduated from university, with little to no combat training – but ends the game wielding her famous dual pistols.

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Nintendo Switch 2 Just Got the Complete ‘Tomb Raider’ Trilogy, and It’s Perfect for Playing on the Go

Rise of the Tomb Raider finds a more experienced Lara still trying to solve the mysteries of her time in Yamatai. This time she finds herself in Syria, searching for the city of Kitzeh. When she stumbles upon the tomb of the Prophet of Constantinople, a key piece of the puzzle, she finds more than the remnants of a previous society one might expect on an archaeological dig. Instead, she pulls on a thread that unravels what she thought she knew about her late father.

The Survivor trilogy culminates with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, where Lara travels to South America and discovers the secret city of Paititi after her plane crashes in the Peruvian jungle. Lara has already had an especially tough time this go-around, considering she accidentally wiped the Mexican island of Cozumel off the map. Who hasn’t snatched up a magical artifact better left alone, only to trigger a devastating tsunami? In Paititi, Lara must find another artifact that will play a significant role in stopping apocalyptic events she inadvertently set in motion.

The games are available individually and grouped together in the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy bundle. With all three Survivor trilogy games now on Nintendo Switch 2, the series joins PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and macOS. Tomb Raider players certainly have a treasure trove of platforms to choose from.