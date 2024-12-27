The Epic Games Store Came Through Today With a Free S-Tier Racing Game Even I Enjoyed

The Epic Games Store rolls on with its daily free offerings! Today, we’re being graced with one of the few racing games I actually really enjoy. Indeed, right now, you can go and download Hot Wheels Unleashed. Outside of Mario Kart and a few other select titles, the Hot Wheels Unleashed games are the only racing titles that keep me engaged. I need that “cartoony” element. Or some solid gimmicks.

So, let me tell you why you need to head to the Epic Games Store for Hot Wheels Unleashed immediately. First and foremost, it scratches that Collector itch if you enjoy a wide variety of visually interesting cars. There are so many different Hot Wheels cars to get. And you can race with ’em!

Then, there’s the Track Editor. Easily one of the game’s best features. Obstacles, loops, boosts — if you grew up with anything Hot Wheels, you can basically create the nostalgia trip of your dreams. Is it gimmicky as hell? Yes. But if the system works, why mess with a perfectly good formula?

“It is pure fun, bringing back the joy of playing with Hot Wheels but with fast-paced racing and wild, vibrant tracks. The cars look fantastic, the controls are smooth, and the track editor is a blast for creating your own crazy courses. Whether you’re racing solo or with friends, it’s an exciting, lighthearted experience that’s definitely worth checking out,” a Steam reviewer confirms!

Look, is it pure cheesecake? Yes. Objectively, maybe there could’ve been something “better.” But, Hot Wheels Unleashed made me, someone who usually detests racing games, happy to obsess over cars.

“This game is a licensed game by Mattel, made to sell toys. This is a product pusher. A game solely made for you to buy a toy, just like how the He-Man show was made to sell Masters of the Universe toy line. The last games in the Hot Wheels series have had some of the most mid reception since the Commodore 64.”

That Steam reviewer was a little more critical. But, for a “clear product”? You can’t get much better!