The Epic Games Store Is Coming Through With ‘Limbo’ and ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’

The Epic Games Store does a pretty good job of giving us a solid selection when the free games come up. I haven’t had a chance to fire up Marvel’s Midnight Suns yet, but I do know that I had the chance to boot it up because of those free offerings. This week, they’ve dropped off Limbo and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Both games are deserving of your time if you haven’t played them.

‘LIMBO’ IS ONE OF THE ALL-TIME GREAT INDIE GAMES

“Atmospheric” feels like an understatement when it comes to Limbo. The sound design, art design, and overall gameplay choices made in this classic indie game put it in its own tier. Limbo is a game that almost requires you to die in order to figure it out. And the various death animations for the young boy you are tasked with controlling are insane. Yes, you’re controlling a kid in search of his sister. What a heartwarming thing to do in a world that seems desperate to absolutely destroy you at every turn. And that’s not even mentioning the giant spider that chases you at various points in the game. Nightmare fuel, indeed. Hop on this Epic Games Store offering while you still can.

‘Tiny tina’s wonderlands’ perfectly captures the chaotic character

“Bunkers & Badasses” is the in-universe D&D-style game that Tiny Tina is in control of. And Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands lets you run around in a playground of her design. So, of course, that means explosions and wild dialogue. The Borderlands spin-off game keeps a number of the features and style of the mainline games but tries to do something different with a more explicitly class-based system. While some didn’t really mesh with this game upon its release, I thought it was a pretty solid time and a good side road for the series to take. If you’re looking for something to get into while waiting for Borderlands 4, the Epic Games Store has you covered. Jump on it.

[Editor’s Note: Play ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ as soon as humanly possible. We failed you, Firaxis. I’m sorry we discovered greatness when it was far too late.]