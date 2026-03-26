The Expanse Game Won’t Release Until 2027, but Some People Can Play It Next Month

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is aiming for a full launch sometime later this spring, but some Xbox owners have a chance to start the adventure early.

How To Access The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Early

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The Expanse is an incredibly popular franchise thanks to the best-selling books and faithful television show adaptation. The franchise is poised to continue growing and reach a new audience this year thanks to a new video game adaptation, as well.

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The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is an upcoming action-RPG developed by Owlcat Games. The project isn’t a direct adaptation of any of the specific books or the show and, instead, aims to expand the larger Expanse universe with new stories.

The project is aiming for a spring 2027 launch, but a new announcement confirms that there will be a Xbox Series X|S Closed Beta kicking off on April 22, 2026. The news came as part of today’s Xbox Partner Preview broadcast.

“The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Closed beta will become available on Xbox Series X|S from April 22, 2026, for those who support the development of the game as Founders and purchase the Miller’s Pack or the Collector’s Edition on the game’s official site. The closed beta will run all the way up until release, so you have plenty of time to purchase either edition and jump in.”

Players who unlock the beta access with one of the above purchases will be able to experience a full mission taken directly from the game well before the eventual launch of the title. The early mission will see the player meet up with Zafar, who will eventually join the crew.

According to the teaser, players will also be faced with a tough choice in the preview mission:

“Each mission in The Expanse: Osiris Reborn presents you with a choice, one that may entail large long-lasting consequences, and Beta is no exception. I don’t want to spoil this one for you, but think carefully when making decisions that might affect the lives of others.”

It will be very interesting to see how the early mission is received by early adopters and if the beta helps Owlcat build up some additional hype for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn before the actual launch of the game. Releasing the beta a full year before the launch gives the team lots of time to process feedback and implement changes and improvements as work continues on the project.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn launches in spring 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles. The closed beta begins on April 22, 2026.