The Fabled Original Version of ‘Star Wars’ Was Briefly Streaming Online

If you log on to Disney+ to watch the original Star Wars trilogy, you won’t be watching the versions that were originally released in theaters and then eventually on VHS.

Instead, you’ll have to watch George Lucas’s special editions, which were released theatrically in the late 90s. They’re filled with all sorts of bizarre, CGI nonsense added several years after the fact. It’s where the infamous “Greedo Shot First” wars began and it showed us what Jabba the Hutt looks like when he, uh, walks? Slithers? Either way, it wasn’t good.

Yet, inexplicably, for the briefest of moments, the original cut of the original Star Wars (before it was tagged with the subtitle “A New Hope”) was available to stream on Roku’s Cinema Box app this past weekend. Not only was it then quickly taken down, but the entire app was removed, probably sniped by George Lucas hidden among some trees in a Ghillie suit from five miles away.

So far, no one has provided an official explanation for why a Roku app was streaming the original cut of Star Wars or why they even had these movies in their system. The last time the original cut of Star Wars saw the light of day was on the 2006 DVD release, and even then it was presented as a special feature.

Despite the millions of voices crying out in demand of streaming or physical media access to the original cuts of the original Star Wars trilogy, George Lucas and now Disney have been more than happy to suddenly silence them time and again. Instead, they offer people another helping of Special Editions to sate their appetites.

But what Disney and Lucas failed to understand is that while they want their lore-complaint version of the films to be the only ones in existence, there are a lot of people who just want to watch the original versions of the movies they once watched in a theater or at home on VHS.

How one of them slipped out from containment and onto a streaming service is anyone’s guess right now. And we can assume that Disney is going to remain tightlipped about the matter while probably chastising Roku behind the scenes.

Maybe it means that the non-Special Edition versions of the original trilogy are going to be made publicly available for the first time in decades? A Star Wars nerd can dream.