Faces of the Gathering of the Juggalos

The first thing that comes to mind when anyone thinks of a Juggalo is the clown make up: sometimes garish, usually bold, and pretty much always on. But unless Insane Clown Posse are rolling through town, most Juggalos don’t paint up. It’s a matter of identification, belonging and being inside the disparate family culture of ICP. Usually, the only place to do all that is at a show.

Once a year, though, everything changes. At the Gathering of the Juggalos, there’s a full week of it all: clown make-up, family, everything. Now in its 17th year, the Gathering of the Juggalos took itself to Thornville, Ohio this year. We captured the faces of the people who make it what it is.

Nate “Igor” Smith is driven by boredom. Follow him on Twitter.