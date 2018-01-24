The Fall’s Mark E. Smith Has Died at Age 60

Mark E. Smith, frontman of the legendary and influential Manchester post-punk band The Fall, has died. He was 60 years-old. The news was confirmed The Fall’s manager Pam Van Damned on the @fallnews Twitter account.

The day I've been dreading.



"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home…. 1/2 — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018

"… A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time." 2/2



Pam Van Damned

The Fall – manager — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018

Smith was The Fall’s only consistent member throughout the band’s 40-year history, forming the group in 1976. The Fall’s diverse but always punk-indebted sound, along with Smith’s trademark sing-speak style and abstract lyrics, became a huge influence on alternative rock bands of the 80s and 90s on both sides of the Atlantic. The Fall had been forced to cancel shows in 2017 owing to Smith’s respiratory problems. Their most recent album was 2017’s New Facts Emerge. This is a developing story, so check back for more updates.

