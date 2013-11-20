The Family of the Alleged Silk Road Mastermind Is Trying to Raise $500K for His Defense Fund

The announcement comes on the eve of a bail hearing to take place tomorrow in New York City for one Ross Ulbricht, who was arrested last month on suspicion of heading up the now-shuttered Silk Road marketplace. In the above video, released this afternoon by the official Ross Ulbricht Defense Fund, Ulbricht’s family and friends reach out to Ulbricht’s online sympathizers for some help—to the tune of $500,000 over the next month. That’s on top of the $1 million in bail money already pledged by Ulbricht’s family.

We’ll have more as the story develops.

Videos by VICE

@thebanderson