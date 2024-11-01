The Family Restaurant Making the Best Peruvian Comfort Food in NYC

Today, Don Ceviche is a market stall and full-service restaurant dishing up delicious seafood and rotisserie chicken in Lower Manhattan. But for owner Lenin Costa, it all began back in Lima, the Peruvian capital, in the 1970s, where his grandmother served traditional cuisine from a pushcart to local workers.

Lenin was raised by his grandmother, and over time, she became a kind of neighborhood celebrity. Though he relocated to NYC in 1996, Lenin is enjoying the same kind of trajectory.

In the latest episode of our Munchies series Family Food, we visited Lenin to watch him take the plaudits from adoring locals, mentor his eldest son Brandon, and make the mouthwatering ceviche after which his burgeoning empire is named—as he follows all the while in the footsteps of his grandmother.

Watch the full episode now in the player below, or over at the Munchies YouTube channel.