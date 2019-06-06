The ‘Fan’ Who Shoved the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry Partially Owns the Golden State Warriors

In an ironic twist, considering all the hand-wringing over Drake’s courtside enthusiasm at Toronto Raptors games, a rich venture capitalist who partially owns the Golden State Warriors literally shoved Kyle Lowry after he crashed into some fans during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Mark Stevens, whose was first identified by Axios, has now been banned from the rest of the series.

Lowry was chasing after a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the game when he dove into some fans sitting courtside. It happens, and people who sit that close to the game are well aware that it’s a possibility. As Lowry struggled to get back on to the court, Stevens, who was sitting beside the fans Lowry had crashed into reached over shoved his shoulder.

Stevens is a managing partner at venture capital firm S-Cubed Capital; his net worth is $2.3 billion, according to Forbes. He became an executive board member of the Warriors ownership group in 2013.

Kyle Lowry crashed into the seats, and a nearby spectator pushed him. https://t.co/z9SLhdBpcq — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 6, 2019

Lowry stood up after the shove and the pair exchanged words. In a post-game interview, he said the man used “vulgar language” in addition to shoving him. Toronto Star sports columnist Bruce Arthur said a source told him Stevens repeatedly said “go fuck yourself.”

“He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me,” Lowry told reporters. “There’s no place for people like that in our league,” he added, later telling ESPN that he has no way of protecting himself if fans behave that way.

"There's no place for people like that in our league. Hopefully he never comes back to a game." – Lowry on the fan incident pic.twitter.com/9wdvSsgYEa — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 6, 2019

Stevens was booted from the game—which the Raptors won 123-109—following the shove. The Warriors announced Thursday that Stevens will not be attending any more games during the Finals, and issued an apology to Lowry and the Raptors, noting they were “extremely disappointed” in Stevens’ actions.



The team said the matter is still under review.

Also, just gonna put it out there that the optics of a white billionaire who partially owns a basketball team angrily shoving a Black player are gross.

On the bright side, at least Smash Mouth, who tweeted that Stevens is a “privileged weasel,” has seen some sense since they came for Drake.

The Raptors now lead the series two games to one.

