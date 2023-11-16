Elon Musk made a series of posts on X, the platform he owns, on Wednesday night railing against Jewish people and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for “unjustly attacking the majority of the West,” not criticizing “minority groups who are their primary threat,” and fomenting “anti-white racism.”

Musk made the comments in reply to an X user who was replying to a Jewish person asking for those who think “Hitler was right” to “say it to our faces.” The user replied, “Okay,” and continued to say that “Jewish communties [sic] have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them,” and that they support “hoards of minorities flooding their country.”

Musk replied, “You have said the actual truth.”

Screengrab: X

The billionaire went on to say that “the ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop.” When a user chastised Musk for generalizing Jewish people, Musk replied by confirming that he thinks the problem does extend beyond the ADL, “You are right this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to the ADL.” He continued, “And, at the risk of being repetitive, I am deeply offended by the ADL’s messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind. I’m sick of it. Stop now.”

Musk’s comments horrified many users who pointed out that believing Jewish people are corrupting “the West” with immigration and supposed anti-whiteness is textbook antisemitism. The Tree of Life shooter, who murdered 11 people and injured six more at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, believed a conspiracy that held Jewish groups were responsible for migrant caravans, which he referred to as “invaders.” However, another group was ecstatic over Musk’s comments: the far-right.

Replies to Musk’s posts were filled with antisemitic and neo-Nazi statements cheering his comments.

“Heil Elon Hail our people” one verified X user replied, gaining nearly 1,500 likes. The same user quote-tweeted Musk’s comment with an image of his face superimposed over Hitler’s while giving a Nazi salute. “Sieg Heil @elonmusk Defendor [sic] of the West and its Race!” wrote another user in reply. “Absolutely correct” another user said, and included a video of far-right figure and vocal Hitler fan Nick Fuentes railing against “Jewish people” on the left and right and the ADL for “brow-beating us about having a white identity,” an argument that closely aligns with Musk’s own. “Thank you, Elon! Jews flood our nations with foreigners and teach them to hate us,” wrote another user with the handle “Based AF.”

X’s moderation policies have come under close scrutiny since Musk’s takeover of the platform formerly known as Twitter. Musk gutted the company’s staff, including its moderation teams, and appears to have been running the site largely based on his mercurial whims. The ADL and other groups have attempted to hold Musk accountable and reported an uptick in antisemitic sentiment on the platform since his takeover. In turn, Musk blamed the ADL for X’s cratering valuation and withering ad revenue and threatened to sue the organization.

At the time of writing, the openly anti-semitic and neo-Nazi posts responding to Musk’s comments are still online.