The FBI Is Investigating Whether a Capitol Rioter Stole Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop To Sell To Russia

A woman seen wearing a white nationalist T-shirt and directing people towards Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 is now under investigation for possibly stealing the Speaker of the House’s laptop and planning to sell it to Russia’s secret service.

Riley June Williams, 22, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is currently on the run from authorities after video footage captured inside the Capitol clearly shows her taking an active role in directing the insurrection.

Videos by VICE

But the FBI is now investigating an altogether more troubling accusation.

According to a former love interest of Williams, who contacted the FBI’s tip line in the days after the attack, Williams had stolen a laptop or hard drive from Pelosi’s office, which she planned to give to the Kremlin.

These details were included in an affidavit filed on Sunday evening by FBI agent Jonathan Lund outlining the criminal case against Williams.

“[The witness] also claimed to have spoken to friends of Williams, who showed [the witness] a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office. [The witness] stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

The witness said that the sale had fallen through for “unknown reasons” and that Williams either destroyed the computer device or still has it.

Lund added that the Russia allegations are still under investigation.

The affidavit says Williams has changed her telephone number and deleted her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and Parler since Jan. 6.

Wiliams was first identified over the weekend by UK broadcaster ITV, which published a report about Williams’ activities inside the Capitol.

The report spoke to Williams’ mother, Wendy Williams, who confirmed that her daughter had “just took off” and hadn’t said where she was going. She confirmed her daughter was the person seen directing people “upstairs, upstairs, upstairs” towards Pelosi’s office.

“She took a sudden interest in Trump’s politics and far-right message boards,” Wendy Williams said.

Williams had traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 with her father, who told the FBI that they didn’t stay together for the day and that his daughter had met up with “other individuals she knew at the protests.”

Among those, she may have been meeting up with were other supporters of the white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Williams was seen wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “I’m with Groyper” a reference to the far-right America First group led by Fuentes, who attended the Trump rally in Washington on Jan. 6 but said he didn’t enter the Capitol.

But others did. ProPublica identified one group of Fuentes’ supporters, who call themselves the “Groyper Army,” running through the Capitol carrying a large blue flag with the America First logo.