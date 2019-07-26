The Feds Want to Talk to the Pilots Who Flew Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express”

The feds reportedly want to interrogate pilots who manned the private jets of accused sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Federal prosecutors with the Southern District of New York subpoenaed Epstein’s personal pilots earlier this month, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s not yet clear what information the investigators are looking for, who all was subpoenaed, or whether pilots are cooperating.

But the pilots could, for example, have access to the travel logs of all the people who boarded Epstein’s two private jets between 2002 and 2005, the years Epstein is accused of running a multistate sex trafficking scheme.

Epstein allegedly used at least one private jet to ferry himself between “appointments” with the young girls waiting for him at either his Manhattan townhouse or palatial Palm Beach estate, in what was apparently nicknamed the “Lolita Express.”

Once at home, Epstein would allegedly sexually abuse girls as young as 14 under the guise of receiving “massages.” One unnamed woman told investigators that she rode his private jet when she was a minor in 2000, according to the Journal.

The 66-year-old financier was denied bail last week in part because his private jets and his supposed massive wealth made him a flight risk. He’s been held in a Manhattan prison since he was arrested on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges at Teterboro Airport on July 6, when he was returning from an international trip. (Epstein was found injured in his cell Wednesday and placed on suicide watch, although it’s still not entirely clear whether he attempted to harm himself.)

After Epstein’s arrest, New York-based attorneys urged people who flew the “Lolita Express” or partied with him to come forward. His now-infamous black book — published by Gawker in 2015 — lists many of the people he either considered associates, acquaintances or friends. The list includes rich and famous names like President Donald Trump, the U.K.’s Prince Andrew, and Charlie Rose.

Flight logs obtained by Gawker showed Bill Clinton also allegedly flew on Epstein’s private jets.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s known pilots and engineers — David Rodgers, Larry Visoski, Larry Morrison, and Bill Hammond — have not been accused of any crimes. Morrison, VIsoski and Rodgers have testified in civil dispositions, according to the Journal — a result of the lawsuits filed against Epstein after he reached a controversial plea deal in 2007 that allowed him to evade serious jail time for similar sex trafficking allegations.

