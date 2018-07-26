The #Feds Want #You to #Reconsider the #InMyFeelings Challenge Because of #Safety

The new hit song on the radio is “In My Feelings” by basketball enthusiast Drake, and hip kids everywhere are dancing to it in their automobiles. It’s pretty cool. But do you know what’s really cool? Safely operating your vehicle. So says the National Transport Safety Board, the government agency responsible for investigating traffic accidents.

The Blast, a celebrity blog that’s suddenly and strangely become ubiquitous, published a piece on Monday that attempted to discourage young people participating in the #InMyFeelings challenge from throwing themselves out of moving vehicles. “Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S.,” Nicholas Worrell, Chief of Safety Advocacy at the National Transportation Safety Board, told the website, most likely after seeing a video on The Facebook. “Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous—to you and those around you.”

Videos by VICE

Not content with the statement as it was, the NTSB’s Twitter page retweeted the article earlier this week with a hashtag-laden advisory of their own. “We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge,” a severely underpaid intern wrote. “#Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”

Noisey also has some thoughts about this: #Don’t #Throw #Yourself out of a #Moving #Vehicle especially if #You’re a #Fucking #Pilot. Thank you.

