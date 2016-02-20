The Field Posted a Bootleg Version of His Forthcoming Album’s Title Track

As we previously reported, Kompakt has announced that The Field‘s newest LP The Follower—the Swedish dance producer’s first album in three years—will be out in April. However, we haven’t heard anything from it…that is until now.

Axel Willner, the man behind The Field, posted a live 12-minute clip of The Follower‘s title track captured from a recent performance in Berlin. Judging from the sound of it, this is a darker, more haunted techno than Willner’s previous output. Check it out below.

The Follower is out on April 1 with Kompakt.