The Field Shares New Album, ‘The Follower’

Swedish producer, The Field, shared his new album today on Cologne electronic music institution Kompakt Records, which you can hear over at Pitchfork. Titled The Follower, it features six tracks, and follows a series of live versions of album tracks shared online in anticipation of the album’s official release.

The album is Axel Willner’s fifth, following 2013’s Cupid’s Head, and finds him further exploring his signature blend of narcotically circular techno and somber minimalism. Its third track is called “Monte Veritá,” ostensibly referencing the eponymous series of six mixes he did for Berlin’s Leisure System over the last year.

If The Follower leaves you craving more, hear live versions of its title track and “Raise The Dead” here and here.

The Follower tracklist:



1. The Follower

2. Pink Sun

3. Monte Veritá

4. Soft Streams

5. Raise the Dead

6. Reflecting Lights

The Follower is out on April 1 on Kompakt.

