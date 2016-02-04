The Field To Return With First Full-Length In Three Years

Axel Willner, aka The Field, has announced the long awaited follow-up to his 2013 LP Cupid’s Head. Though Willner has not yet shared a single, The Follower will supposedly be “ambient techno on steroids,” according to the album’s label, Kompakt. Previous incarnations of The Field have included one-man pop-inspired house shows, as well as performances with Willner backed a full-band.

“The Follower,” says Willner in a statement, “is about old myths, finding utopia and how mankind repeatedly makes the same mistakes over and over.”

Whatever solution the equation of club and mythos might yield, it has our curiosity piqued. The Follower is out April 1 on Kompakt. Longtime fans will recognize the longtime used font. That’s the art above and track list below.



The Follower

01/A1. The Follower

02/A2. Pink Sun

03/B1. Monte Veritá

04/B2. Soft Streams

05/C1. Raise The Dead

06/D1. Reflecting Lights

If you need a refresher to The Field, someone made this handy 80-minute guided audio tour of all four of Willner’s albums (as The Field, that is). God bless the Internet.