In Part 2 of The Fight Against Ebola, VICE News heads to the West Point neighborhood in Monrovia, Liberia. Through the lens of Ebola awareness teams working there, our reporters learn about one of the main issues that is perpetuating the outbreak—confusion about the virus itself.

The current Ebola outbreak in West Africa began in Guinea in December 2013. From there, it quickly spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone. Cases also appeared in Senegal and Nigeria, and a separate outbreak appeared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Today, Liberia lies is at the center of the epidemic, with more than 3,000 cases of infection. About half of them have been fatal.