The Fight Against Ebola (Part 2)

In Part 2 of The Fight Against Ebola, VICE News heads to Liberia’s West Point neighborhood. Through the lens of Ebola awareness teams working there, we learn about one of the main issues that is perpetuating the outbreak — confusion about the virus itself. We also follow a citizen body retrieval team tasked with the important work of responsibly and safely burying corpses.

The current Ebola outbreak in West Africa began in Guinea in December 2013. From there, it quickly spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone. Cases also appeared in Senegal and Nigeria, and a separate outbreak appeared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Today, Liberia lies is at the center of the epidemic, with more than 3,000 cases of infection. About half of them have been fatal.

