The Final Bataclan Attacker Has Been Identified as a French 23-Year-Old

The final unidentified attacker who stormed the Bataclan concert hall in Paris with two other men on November 13, has been named as Foued Mohamed-Aggad, a 23-year-old from Strasbourg, eastern France. Aggad went to Syria with a group of other young people at the end of 2013, a judicial source and other officials said on Wednesday.

Other members of that group returned several months afterwards, and were arrested and imprisoned in France in May 2014.

Police sources said Aggad was identified by DNA evidence that matched up with other family members at the end of last week. The attacker’s older brother Karim, who also visited Syria, is in jail in France, the judicial source added.

The Bataclan shootings saw three men wearing suicide vests enter the popular concert venue, before opening fire and killing 90 people.

This was part of a co-ordinated attack around Paris that killed 130 people. Islamic State, the militant group that now controls large parts of Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility.

The other two attackers at the Bataclan, among seven in all who died in the assaults around the city, have been named as Samy Amimour, 28, from Drancy, northeast of Paris, and Ismail Omar Mostefai, 29, who lived in Chartres, southwest of Paris.

Amimour also spent time in Syria, as did the presumed ringleader of the November 13 attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, 28, a Belgian of Moroccan origin who was killed the following week in a police raid near Paris.

Another attacker, Salah Abdeslam, 26, who was born in Brussels, is still on the run.

In an interview with VICE, Eagles of Death Metal — the band playing on stage in the concert venue at the time — described the scene they witnessed when the gunmen opened fire.

“A great reason why so many were killed is because so many people wouldn’t leave their friends and so many people put themselves in front of people,” lead singer Jesse Hughes said.

