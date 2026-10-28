The Final Curtain: 4 Rock Stars Who Took the Stage Shortly Before Their Deaths

Sadly, you never really know when your favorite artist will take the stage for the last time. For those who have attended a final performance, they’ll never forget hearing the news of the artist’s passing. Let’s take a look at four rock stars who took the stage shortly before their deaths.

Chris Cornell

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On May 17, 2017, Soundgarden performed at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The band closed out the final concert of their tour with “Slaves And Bulldozers” running into a refrain of Led Zeppelin’s “In My Time Of Dying”. Following the performance, Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit on May 18. The iconic 90s grunge singer had tragically taken his own life just hours after exiting the stage.

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Ozzy Osbourne

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On July 5, 2025, Ozzy Osbourne performed at his farewell concert, Back To The Beginning, at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England. He reunited with Black Sabbath while also performing some of his signature solo songs. Fans knew the singer’s health had deteriorated over the years, but they didn’t expect to hear of his passing a little over two weeks later on July 22, 2025. Ozzy closed out his solo set with “Mama, I’m Coming Home” into his debut solo single “Crazy Train”. He later closed the Black Sabbath reunion set with “Paranoid”, one of the band’s early defining hits.

Jeff Buckley

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In the early 1990s, Jeff Buckley emerged with an angelic voice. Though his father was the 1960s folk singer Tim Buckley, he never really knew him. Regardless, he carried his father’s musical gene. In 1994, Buckley released the critically acclaimed album Grace, the only one he’d get to release. On May 29, 1997, Jeff Buckley drowned in the Wolf River in Memphis, Tennessee. The singer waded in the river in full clothes and combat boots, singing along to Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” on the radio before suddenly disappearing. His body was discovered by a river boat days later. Only three days prior, Jeff Buckley performed at Barrister’s, a small bar in Memphis. The singer had recently relocated to the city and held a regular Monday night residency at the bar.

Donnie Iris

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The most recent example is Donnie Iris, known for his 1980 hit “Ah! Leah!”, which has been a classic rock radio staple for decades. Iris passed away on October 26, 2026, after a three-year battle with bladder cancer. Less than a month before, Iris performed his final show on September 28 in Pittsburgh, his home city. On October 9, the singer announced his retirement due to a health issue that he later succumbed to on October 26.

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