The Final Minutes of Fiorentina-Lazio Were so Tense a Small Child and a Nun Could Barely Handle It

S.S. Lazio scored an insurance goal in the 92nd minute of their La Liga matchup with Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi this afternoon to push the score to 2-0. It was a nice piece of work from Sergej Milinkovic, and it left the home fans, including a small child and an honest-to-God nun, struggling to cope. Interestingly, it is the small child—the picture of innocence, perhaps still young and naive enough to not feel beaten down by the world and whatever omniscient being that may or may not be pulling the strings—who turns to prayer. Meanwhile, the nun knows how this story ends and has just got to get out of Dodge.

This is the goal that made the two reaffirm/question their faith, and it’s a pretty good one. Milinkovic fought through the Fiorentina defense with some quick footwork and hooked the ball just inside the near post before the keeper had time to react.

But Fiorentina actually clawed back and turned Lazio’s insurance goal into a game-winner with a goal of their own in the 93rd minute on a bit of a howler from the Lazio keeper. Lazio then gave themselves another insurance goal in the 96th minute for a 3-1 lead and eventual win.

