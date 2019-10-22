The Final ‘Star Wars’ Trailer Is Here and It’s Incredible

On Monday, Disney debuted the last full trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during Monday Night Football—and the two-and-a-half-minute thing is just about everything you’d want from a Star Wars trailer. An intro that mirrors that iconic Phantom Menace trailer opening shot! The Millennium Falcon lining up for space battle! Rey jumping on stuff!

Of course, the trailer is just like all the other Star Wars trailers going back to Phantom Menace, so it does a fantastic job teasing us with a bunch of tantalizing shots without actually letting us in on, uh, what even happens in this movie. Emperor Palpatine’s creepy voice is back somehow, C3PO loves his friends, and Rey is about to have a final showdown on a water planet for the fate of the galaxy or whatever—but how that will actually play out on screen is anybody’s guess! Let’s just hope Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets a cameo as the Millennium Falcon at some point.

Videos by VICE

We’ll have to wait until JJ Abrams’s last movie in the Skywalker Saga hits theaters December 20 to get some answers. Until then, give the trailer a watch above and buy tickets because they’re on sale now.