The Financial Times Took Sepp Blatter Out to Lunch. Here’s the Menu.

Sepp Blatter would have you believe he is a man of normal appetites, neither too refined nor too common. He is a man of the people, “the people” being whatever person he is currently talking to. He is, in other words, a politician.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Blatter dined with the Financial Times‘ Lunch with the FT column at a swanky Zurich spot, Sonnenberg, which has its own restaurant specifically for FIFA, the Sonnenberg FIFA Club. It bills itself as an exclusive sports networking club that only accepts the most exclusive sports people who have only the most exclusive $1,500 to spend on annual membership fees. Its slogan: “Stay on the ball with us.”

You can view the entire menu here, but below I’ve highlighted some of the tastiest-looking dishes (all prices converted from Swiss Francs to U.S. Dollars). This meal cost more than my monthly grocery bill.

Appetizers:

Duck liver pavé with caramelised almonds, quinces poached in a Milan coffee broth — $36.52

Cep soup with capuns — $21.31

Main Courses:

Roasted sea bass on a jardinière of fennel and saffron, chervil roots — $68.99

Roasted fillet of golden trout, pizokel and lentils with balsamic — $46.67

Sonnenberg Specials:

Traditional lobster soup — $26.38 with half a lobster — $46.67

Fried duck liver garnished with apples and raisins — Starter: $38.55 Main: $52.76

Boiled meat “jacky” with a traditional garnish (Sepp Blatter’s order) — Small: $37.54; Medium: $48.70; Large: $57.83

Veal cutlet “jacky”: — Small: $59.86; Medium: $77.11; Large: $87.25

Salads:

FIFA salad with iceberg lettuce, egg, bacon and croutons — $15.22