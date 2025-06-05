The First ‘Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Patch Doesn’t Fix Performance Issues, and Players Aren’t Happy About It

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is finally receiving its first patch a month after its launch. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t fix the game’s biggest problem: performance issues. Elder Scrolls IV players are upset that they have to wait even longer for the Oblivion remake to get fixed.

‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Patch Isn’t As Good As Players Expected

Although The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has largely been praised by critics and fans, the game launched with some glaring problems. Mainly, the remake has a memory bug that causes the RPG to crash the longer you play it. Players also became frustrated when Bethesda went an entire month with radio silence about the performance issues.

However, despite Oblivion Remastered players already waiting a month for the game’s first patch, they are now going to have to wait a bit longer for the game’s biggest issues to be fixed. On June 4, Bethesda revealed the first Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered patch, and it doesn’t address the game’s performance issues at all. Fans of the RPG immediately reacted to the announcement with criticism on the Gaming subreddit.

A user on the forum wrote, “I’m glad they are fixing stuff, but I have seen bigger, more substantial patches after a game being out for a week. Seems like a long wait for not that many problems being addressed.” Another poster exclaimed, “Come on, at least a performance fix for the Imperial City would be good.” One comment simply read, “A month for a nothing patch.” Suffice it to say, many Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered players are not thrilled with having to wait even longer.

What Does the ‘Oblivion Remastered’ Patch Actually Fix?

The first Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered patch addresses UI bugs, as well as general crashes. However, the biggest thing it fixes is the Battle for Kvatch bug, which was crashing some players’ saves. So, to say the patch doesn’t fix anything simply isn’t true. It’s just that players really wanted them to address the performance issues, which is the RPG’s biggest problem right now. For your convenience, we have provided the full patch notes below:

Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console command

UI Fixes

Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade

Fix ‘Skip’ button not showing correctly during intro

Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed

Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces

Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller

Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation

Localized string fixes

Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles

CRASHES

Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin

Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave

Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps

Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil

Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves

Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp

Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave’s house

Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes

Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire

Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients

Fix various CPU crashes

GAMEPLAY

Fix player animation issues when mounting horses

Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating

Fix Shambles’ animations getting stuck when attacking

Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies

Fix for Cap’n Dugal not spawning

Fix for Light spells not showing VFX

Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor

Fix for Local Map being blank when opening

Fix Peryite Shrine’s voiceover being cut off

Fix for First Person camera being set above the player’s head

Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player

Fix for player’s skin textures not matching when infected with a disease

SYSTEM

Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings

Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX

Fix for infinite loading issues

Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab

Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves

Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit

Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode

QUESTS

The Battle for Kvatch – Fix Savlian becoming stuck after Castle Courtyard fight

A Knife in the Dark – Fix for Vincente Valtieri losing his hair

Finding the Thieves Guild – Fix for NPCs not appearing

The Sunken One – Fix for a Diary page being hidden under a bowl

The Elven Maiden – Fix for crash when Hieronymus Lex attempts to take Llathasa’s Bust out of the cupboard in Myvryna Arano’s house

Bethesda Says Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered Players Will Have to Wait Longer For Performance Fix

Bethesda actually updated players on the Steam forums, confirming that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered‘s performance issues will be fixed in Patch 2. Unfortunately, the studio didn’t give us a release window for when we can expect this update. They only said they will share more information when they are able to.

“This update will enter the Steam Beta tomorrow on June 5th, and will be available on all platforms on June 11th. Our second update will focus on performance, and we will share more details when we are able.” On the plus side, most Oblivion Remastered players will have access to the first patch starting on June 11.

However, PC players looking to get in on the patch early can do so starting today. According to Bethesda, they just need to opt in to the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Beta update. This can be quickly done in the Steam library menu. Console players will need to just wait a little longer for the patch to be pushed out to all platforms.