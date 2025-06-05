The First ‘Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Patch Doesn’t Fix Performance Issues, and Players Aren’t Happy About It

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is finally receiving its first patch a month after its launch. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t fix the game’s biggest problem: performance issues. Elder Scrolls IV players are upset that they have to wait even longer for the Oblivion remake to get fixed.
‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Patch Isn’t As Good As Players Expected
Although The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has largely been praised by critics and fans, the game launched with some glaring problems. Mainly, the remake has a memory bug that causes the RPG to crash the longer you play it. Players also became frustrated when Bethesda went an entire month with radio silence about the performance issues.
However, despite Oblivion Remastered players already waiting a month for the game’s first patch, they are now going to have to wait a bit longer for the game’s biggest issues to be fixed. On June 4, Bethesda revealed the first Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered patch, and it doesn’t address the game’s performance issues at all. Fans of the RPG immediately reacted to the announcement with criticism on the Gaming subreddit.
A user on the forum wrote, “I’m glad they are fixing stuff, but I have seen bigger, more substantial patches after a game being out for a week. Seems like a long wait for not that many problems being addressed.” Another poster exclaimed, “Come on, at least a performance fix for the Imperial City would be good.” One comment simply read, “A month for a nothing patch.” Suffice it to say, many Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered players are not thrilled with having to wait even longer.
What Does the ‘Oblivion Remastered’ Patch Actually Fix?
The first Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered patch addresses UI bugs, as well as general crashes. However, the biggest thing it fixes is the Battle for Kvatch bug, which was crashing some players’ saves. So, to say the patch doesn’t fix anything simply isn’t true. It’s just that players really wanted them to address the performance issues, which is the RPG’s biggest problem right now. For your convenience, we have provided the full patch notes below:
‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’ Update 1.1 patch notes:
- Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console command
UI Fixes
- Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade
- Fix ‘Skip’ button not showing correctly during intro
- Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed
- Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces
- Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller
- Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation
- Localized string fixes
- Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles
CRASHES
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin
- Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave
- Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps
- Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil
- Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp
- Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave’s house
- Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes
- Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire
- Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients
- Fix various CPU crashes
GAMEPLAY
- Fix player animation issues when mounting horses
- Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating
- Fix Shambles’ animations getting stuck when attacking
- Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies
- Fix for Cap’n Dugal not spawning
- Fix for Light spells not showing VFX
- Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor
- Fix for Local Map being blank when opening
- Fix Peryite Shrine’s voiceover being cut off
- Fix for First Person camera being set above the player’s head
- Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player
- Fix for player’s skin textures not matching when infected with a disease
SYSTEM
- Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings
- Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX
- Fix for infinite loading issues
- Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab
- Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves
- Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit
- Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode
QUESTS
- The Battle for Kvatch – Fix Savlian becoming stuck after Castle Courtyard fight
- A Knife in the Dark – Fix for Vincente Valtieri losing his hair
- Finding the Thieves Guild – Fix for NPCs not appearing
- The Sunken One – Fix for a Diary page being hidden under a bowl
- The Elven Maiden – Fix for crash when Hieronymus Lex attempts to take Llathasa’s Bust out of the cupboard in Myvryna Arano’s house
Bethesda actually updated players on the Steam forums, confirming that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered‘s performance issues will be fixed in Patch 2. Unfortunately, the studio didn’t give us a release window for when we can expect this update. They only said they will share more information when they are able to.
“This update will enter the Steam Beta tomorrow on June 5th, and will be available on all platforms on June 11th. Our second update will focus on performance, and we will share more details when we are able.” On the plus side, most Oblivion Remastered players will have access to the first patch starting on June 11.
However, PC players looking to get in on the patch early can do so starting today. According to Bethesda, they just need to opt in to the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Beta update. This can be quickly done in the Steam library menu. Console players will need to just wait a little longer for the patch to be pushed out to all platforms.