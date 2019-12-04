The First ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer Teases the End of Daniel Craig’s Bond

The trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is finally here—and it looks like everything you’d want from a Bond movie. Explosions! Aston Martins with machine guns! A shot of Bond leaping off the side of a bridge that seems pulled straight out of Goldeneye! Just watch:

When we last left Bond at the end of Spectre, he was driving off into the sunset with his new flame, Madeleine Swann. From the look of the trailer, that romance didn’t last too long—and now Bond is being pulled out of retirement and forced to work with Swann again. The trailer also gives us a quick look at Rami Malek’s new villain as well as the return of Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld. There’s also some guy in a Phantom of the Opera mask who is walking on some precariously thin ice and Lashana Lynch’s new 007 character. What more do you want?

According to the film’s synopsis, the movie opens with Bond “enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica” until, unsurprisingly, he’s dragged back into active service. “His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help,” the synopsis reads. “The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

What’s that even mean? Who knows! But this is Daniel Craig’s last movie and it’s co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z. Burns, so it’s probably going to be good. No Time to Die hits theaters April 8, 2020. Until then, give the trailer a watch above.